QTA salutes our truckies

QUEENSLAND Trucking Association boss Gary Mahon knows exactly how hard all of you truck drivers work to keep Australia moving.

That's especially evident during this current, unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

So, after a huge week of turmoil in the country, on behalf of the QTA board of directors and the team at the QTA, Gary gave his sincere thanks to all who are working so hard to keep the trucks on the road to delivery essential supplies into communities around the country.

In contrast to his newsletters last week, his most recent message to the trucking community was a positive one: “We are all in this together”.

“As an association we have launched an official campaign to support the professional drivers out on the roads and increase community awareness about how important their role is to keep our communities supplied with essential goods and services,” he said.

“At this time in particular, the provision of amenities and access to meals at truck stops around the country is particularly important.

“Our campaign is #salutetodriversau

“I would appreciate your support to share the hashtag #salutetodriversau in any of your social media posts. You can download the image and post on your page with the hashtag. No doubt you will agree our drivers need this show of support from the community. Share with your family and friends to get #salutetodriversau spread far and wide.”

Mr Mahon encouraged the industry to follow the Qld Health COVID-19 management instructions to help get this virus under control.