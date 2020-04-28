Menu
QTA elects new board members

28th Apr 2020 6:00 AM

FOUR new board members were appointed to the Queensland Trucking Association during its first teleconferenced AGM.

They are Samantha Clayton (Barnes Auto Co – Brisbane), Ben Colvin (Prochem Agencies – Mackay), Michael Mahon (MJ Mahon Transport, Brisbane) and Cheryl Connor (Exodas Transport, Yatala).

“We are really pleased to have new expertise on the board including two young members in Samantha Clayton and Ben Colvin,” said Julie Russell, who was re-elected as president.

“The opportunity will be provided for them to receive mentoring by senior members of the board to grow into the roles.”

Ms Russell also paid tribute to two outgoing board members Ben Almond and Tim Knowles.

Both have decided not to stand for re-nomination this year. Mr Almond had been on the QTA board since 2013 and was the president from 2015-16.

Mr Knowles is one of the association’s longest serving board members having been first elected in 1999.

“During this time Tim has made a significant contribution to the QTA as well as representing the association at the national level on the ATA board and council up until June 2019,” said Ms Russell in her report.

“Tim and Ben – you have provided tremendous support and have encouraged and mentored many of our board members over the years – including myself.

“On behalf of your fellow directors, I thank you for your contributions, we will miss you, but wish you well.”

