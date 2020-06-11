Qld supermarkets can continue to restock around the clock

Laws passed during the COVID-19 pandemic will be extended to the end of October allowing supermarkets to restock around the clock.

Queensland supermarkets and essential businesses will be able to continue restocking their shelves 24 hours a day after laws introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic were extended by the Queensland Government.

Treasurer and Minister for Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said the legislative amendments would now be in place until October 31, 2020.

“These temporary laws were set to expire 20 June, but I’ve extended the period until the end of October,” Mr Dick said.

“Many items in high demand during the initial stages of the pandemic like toilet paper and pasta are now readily available on shelves again, however, we want this extra distribution of stock to continue, to support our economic recovery.

“Thanks to our incredible local manufacturers and food processors supplies have kept flowing throughout this crisis, and we need to keep getting those products into our stores and the hands of Queenslanders.

“These laws don’t change trading hours, they simply ensure the additional loading and restocking required right now can take place.”

Mr Dick said by making existing operating restrictions more flexible for distribution centres, supermarkets and essential stores like chemists, Queensland is better placed to respond to future pandemics and severe weather events.

“New laws passed in March allow the Planning Minister to remove constraints for essential businesses during times of public health emergencies or natural disasters,” he said.

“By giving suppliers and stores the ability to restock around the clock when needed, it’s going to make it easier for us to stay in front of large-scale challenges like COVID-19.”

The extension also applies to temporary use licences, which give businesses the ability to adapt during the pandemic without needing to secure planning approvals or changes to planning approvals.

Twenty-eight temporary use licences have been granted in Queensland since March to help with supply or service needs, for example brewers producing hand sanitiser and childcare centres increasing numbers to accommodate more children.

