Push for road rules not ‘unreasonable’

QUEENSLAND Trucking Association chief executive officer Gary Mahon has thrown his support behind the LNP’s push for new rules to be trialled in Queensland to prevent a repeat of the road tragedy which claimed the lives of four Victoria police officers in Melbourne.

The proposed slowdown laws would apply whenever emergency service vehicles are parked with their flashing lights turned on, and Mr Mahon said he didn’t think it wasn’t an “unreasonable thing to do to for the protection of our emergency service and road workers”.

“Their safety is very important and I don’t think it’s unreasonable to slow down when the occasion warrants it,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s a time for some level of frustration with having to slow down a little. It’s the same if a truck for some reason had to pull off into the emergency lane, I’d be certain they wouldn’t be keen on walking down the side of the road in a 100km/h environment.”

LNP leader Deb Frecklington is proposing two changes. The first requires that on high speed roads of 90km/h and above, drivers slow down safely to a reasonable speed when passing a stationary tow truck, breakdown assistance or emergency vehicle displaying flashing lights. They will also have to provide sufficient space between their vehicle and the stationary vehicle, including changing lanes on multi-lane roads if it is safe to do so.

The second states that on lower speed roads (with a speed limit of 80km/h or less), motorists will be required to slow to 40km/h when passing stationary tow trucks, breakdown assistance or emergency vehicles.

Mr Mahon said he thought it was about respect as well.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey told Big Rigs Queensland drivers were already encouraged by police, government and groups like RACQ already to take care when driving past emergency vehicles on the roadside and to slowdown and move to another lane – only if it was safe to do so.

“While other states have trialled and adopted laws in this space to varying degrees, their experience has shown that in many cases it’s difficult to enforce, and in some instances has caused more crashes as drivers attempt to comply with the law,” he said.

“In New South Wales, groups representing truck drivers and motorbike riders as well as the Police Association of NSW have criticised slow down, move over laws because they believe it creates a crash risk.

“My department continues to monitor laws in other states to see if and how they can be implemented without jeopardising the safety truck drivers and other motorists.

“The important message here for motorists is to always be 100 per cent focused on driving and to always be aware of hazards and other drivers on the road ahead.”

NSW introduced a rule with a similar trial last year, which proved controversial.

The rule was motorists needed to slow down to 40km/h when passing stationary emergency vehicles on NSW roads with speed limits of 90km/h.

At the end of the 12 month trial, Minister for Roads Andrew Constance and Minister for Regional Roads Paul Toole said 926 infringements were issued.

Changes to the rules were made and on roads with speed limits of 90km/h or over, truckies need to slow to a speed which is safe and reasonable for the circumstances; give sufficient space between their vehicle and the breakdown assistance or emergency vehicle and workers; and on multi-lane roads, drivers must change lanes to keep the lane next to the vehicle free if it is safe to do so.