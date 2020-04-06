Prosecutors “upsize” penalties for companies

STIFF PENALTIES: Magistrates have discretion to fine corporations up to $56,050 – or five times an individual penalty – for breaching mass limits on heavy vehicles.

A NUMBER of considerations may motivate the transition from a sole trader business to a corporate entity.

There may be opportunities for expansion which cannot easily be achieved as a sole trader and tax benefits in this form of business structure.

There are however other issues, of which you may not be aware, in relation to your exposure to penalties for breaches of the National Heavy Vehicle Regulations, if you are unfamiliar with these areas of legislation.

A common breach offence in relation to mass limits on heavy vehicles will generally result in a court attendance notice.

The maximum penalties applicable for this offence are outlined in Lawcodes which is a reference guide used by both lawyers and magistrates alike.

The maximum penalties outlined in Lawcodes are stated as applicable to both persons and incorporated bodies.

Denise McCarthy from Fourtree Lawyers.

Corporate defendants need to be aware of s596 of The Heavy Vehicle National Law.

Under this section of the Act, any provision prescribing a maximum fine and which does not expressly prescribe a maximum fine for a body corporate different to the maximum fine for an individual, is to be taken as a maximum fine for an individual only (s596(2)).

Section 596(3) goes on to provide discretion to impose a maximum fine on a body corporate equal to five times the maximum for an individual.

For example, a breach of s96 (fail to comply with mass limit – severe category), is noted in the Law Part Code 93386 to attract a penalty of $11,210 for persons and incorporated bodies.

However, the magistrate has discretion to order a fine of up to $56,050, or five times the maximum for an individual, if the defendant is a corporation, having regard to s596 of the Heavy Vehicle National Law.

The vast majority of these matters are heard in the local court and there is a growing trend among prosecutors to raise this section with the magistrate at the start of the matter when maximum penalties would generally be stated, thereby hoping to set the upper limit of the maximum penalty in the mind of the magistrate, at a much higher level.

The prosecution would also usually point out issues such as, for example, the number of previous prosecutions for which the defendant has been before the court, and the penalties which have been ordered on those occasions.

When making submissions to the court, in addition to the particular circumstances in which the breach occurred, there are a range of other factors which can be raised by the defence in mitigation of the penalty.

It is therefore especially important to access sound legal advice before going to court if your heavy vehicle business is a corporation and the court attendance notice is issued to the corporate entity.