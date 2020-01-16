Proposed servo could include medical centre

A development application has been submitted to Ipswich City Council for a service station development in Chuwar.

A NEW service station development, complete with a medical centre, food outlets and car wash facilities, could be a new fixture just off the Warrego Highway if approval is granted.

A development application has been submitted to Ipswich City Council seeking approval for the establishment the servo on Mount Crosby Rd, Chuwar.

The proposal includes a service station with four refuelling islands under a canopy and a shop building.

It is also proposed to include three food outlets with two drive-thru components, as well as two automatic car wash bays, a further three manual car wash bays, six detailing/vacuum bays and an office building.

Stage two would involve the establishment of a medical centre and/or a shop in the northern section of the site.

The building would be serviced by 33 car parks and the service station would be serviced by 41 spaces.

The site is located across 266-274 Mount Crosby Rd.

