ESSENTIAL SERVICE: Drivers needing a licence renewal will have to demonstrate that they need to retain a heavy vehicle licence to support the freight network and supply chain. Picture: Jerad Williams
News

Priority licence testing still open to truckies in NSW

1st Apr 2020 11:37 AM

ALTHOUGH NSW has postponed driver testing for a minimum period of two months due to COVID-19, the delay does not automatically apply to annual assessments for heavy vehicle licence holders.

That’s the message today from the Australian Road Transport Industrial Organisation NSW secretary/treasurer Hugh McMaster.

“Service NSW says that heavy vehicle drivers with an urgent need for a driving test to be conducted can apply for a priority request,” said Mr McMaster

“It says requests will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.”

He said drivers will have to demonstrate that they need to retain a heavy vehicle licence to support the freight network and supply chain.

“Service NSW says a letter from the driver’s employer confirming this would be required.

“It also says a priority test may also be made available if a doctor or police officer has notified Transport for NSW that a test is required to determine if a driver should continue to hold a heavy vehicle driving licence.”

“In NSW, holders of an MC licence are required to undergo an annual driving test once they reach the age of 70.

“Other heavy vehicle licence holders from LR to HC must do likewise annually from the age of 80.”

coronavirustransport service nsw truckie licence
