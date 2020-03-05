Pretty in purple for special syndrome awareness truck

Kelly Transport is raising awareness for a rare condition with a custom-built truck featuring a special one-off paint scheme.

The third-generation family company is well known for its spotless fleet of Freightliner and Kenworth trucks based out of Toowoomba.

They usually wear yellow, white and red but this special Freightliner Coronado really stands out from the crowd with its showstopping combination of purple and pearlescent off-white.

This special Coronado was built up for a spectacular look in order to raise awareness of Rett syndrome, a serious, lifelong neurological disorder caused by random mutations in the MECP2 gene.

It bears the name “Georgia Grace” on the bonnet as a tribute to the six-year-old daughter of Kelly Transport general manager Mitch Kelly and his wife, Jessika. Georgia was diagnosed with Rett syndrome at 18 months of age.

“We are really hoping that we can raise awareness of Rett syndrome with this truck,” Mitch said.

“Hopefully people will see it and get the phone out and Google Rett syndrome.”

Left to Right: Georgia Kelly, Charlotte Kelly and Amelia Land.

Very few people know about Rett syndrome, which affects about one in 10,000 live births (almost exclusively females) worldwide and about 350 people in Australia.

It is often described as displaying the symptoms of cerebral palsy, autism, anxiety disorder, epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease all in one person.

Rett syndrome symptoms do not usually occur until the child is six to 18 months old and goes through a regression period, leading to lifelong impairment.

Speech is lost, seizures and irregular breathing patterns can develop, scoliosis can occur and more than half the girls lose the ability to walk.

Mitch said there was hope for progress with the condition.

“Rett syndrome is not degenerative and biomedical research has proven severe symptoms can be reversed,” he says.

“Clinical trials are currently in progress and the Rett community is filled with incredible hope of a ‘normal’ life for our loved ones.”

The special Coronado 122 is a 58-inch raised-roof unit that has been rated to 140 tonnes and runs a Detroit DD15 with an 18-speed Eaton manual.

It was initially built-up by Freightliner as a show truck, which is the reason for the pearlescent paint that is a different shade of white to the regular Kelly Transport rigs.

Mitch was due to swap over one of his existing Coronados and put the hard word on Daimler Trucks Toowoomba to do a deal on the truck, which he knew was the perfect base for an eye-catching machine.

Purple is the colour of Rett syndrome, just as pink is known as the breast cancer colour, and soon the tanks, Kelly branding and details were coloured with a striking metallic purple.

Kelly Transport added its signature subtle touches of stainless steel and extra lights to further increase its aesthetic appeal.

Having such nice equipment helps attract and retain the best drivers and also tells their customers they are prepared to invest in quality gear in which to move their freight.

The truck is now hauling a two-trailer road train of general freight between Brisbane and Adelaide.

Mitch said plenty of people had commented on the remarkable truck, including those close to the cause.

“There are people going through what we are with Rett syndrome and so it is nice for them to see it on the road and know that there are others out there on the same journey,” he said.

Georgia is not able to communicate in a traditional way (although she is trialling a special eye-gaze recognition tablet system), therefore it is not clear if she realises the truck is dedicated to her.

“I like to think she does,” Mitch said.

Find out more about Rett syndrome at www.rettaustralia.com.