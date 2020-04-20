Port Botany stevedores must give truckies a break: RFNSW

GIVE US A BREAK: RFNSW said now is not the time for Port Botany stevedores to be hitting operators with a price hike.

PEAK body Road Freight NSW (RFNSW) is encouraged by NSW Minister for Transport and Roads Andrew Constance’s call for Port Botany stevedores to stop increasing infrastructure access surcharges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After RFNSW raised concerns that operators were suffering ongoing financial hardship, exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis, the minister has written to its chief executive Simon O’Hara, stating that it is the “NSW Government’s strong view that now is not the time to increase charges”.

Minister Constance has also acknowledged that “supply chain stakeholders have reported that they are now experiencing additional cash flow pressures and that increases to the access charges are exacerbating those financial pressures”.

He further called for restraint from the Port Botany stevedores in not increasing infrastructure access surcharge charges, requesting that stevedores arrange relaxation of payment terms to assist operators with cash flow during this time.

Mr O’Hara said RFNSW was encouraged by the minister’s calls for stevedores to stop ongoing price hikes at Port Botany.

“We thank the minister for listening to our ongoing concerns about the impact these increases in port charges are having on our members during these difficult times,” Mr O’Hara said.

“The minister has acknowledged what truckies are telling us – that port charges have the real potential to undermine their viability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is essential that the state’s supply chains are operating efficiently to keep freight moving. And, as the minister has said, it is clearly not the time for stevedores to be again, ramping-up their access charges.

“We call on stevedores to act on the minister’s edict not to increase port charges and to give truckies a break during these tough times.”