Popular Truckie Toolbox Talks on the road again

QUEENSLAND truckies are being invited to chat all things transport when the Palaszczuk Government’s popular Truckie Toolbox Talks heads to Ingham on March 6.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said it was an opportunity for heavy vehicle operators to find out the latest in the Palaszczuk Government’s record $23 billion roads program and chat with transport staff and industry reps.

“Over the next 10 years, the volume of freight moving across Queensland will grow more than 20 per cent, and we want to make sure we’re supporting our heavy vehicles drivers,” Mr Bailey said.

“The toolbox talks are a great way to find out more about the latest in heavy vehicles for Queensland, and follows new reforms we introduced to slash red tape for the industry.

Staff be available to answer questions on a wide range of heavy vehicle industry topics on regulations, accreditations, permits, route planning and fatigue management.

“The talks are also a great way to make sure truckies are up-to-date on the latest safety information.

“Since the first talk almost six years ago, the program has generated interest across Queensland with attendance numbers and positive feedback from the heavy vehicle industry continuing to rise.”

Mr Bailey said details of the Ingham chat and other upcoming toolbox talks would be advertised on Variable Message Signs, TMR’s Facebook page and at local customer service centres.

Where: Level 2, Canegrowers Association, 11-13 Lannercost Street, Ingham

When: Friday, March 6, 2020

Time: 10.30am – 1.30pm

For more info head to www.tmr.qld.gov.au/Safety/Road-safety/Transport-Inspectors