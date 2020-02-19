POLICE: ‘Throwing rocks at vehicles is a serious matter’

Police are investigating the incident at Musswellbrook last night. PHOTO: FILE

Police are appealing for public assistance after rocks were thrown from an overpass in the Hunter region overnight.

About 10.30pm last night, police have been told a group of people, not further described, threw rocks from the railway overpass at Bridge Street, Muswellbrook, onto oncoming traffic.

The rocks have caused damaged to three vehicles traveling on the roadway below – a B-double truck suffered damage to a rear window, another B-double truck suffered dents and paint damage to its roof, and the front windscreen was smashed on a Nissan Murano SUV.

No one was injured.

Officers from Hunter Valley Police District were notified and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Hunter Valley Police District Duty Officer, Chief Inspector Guy Guiana, urged any witnesses or anyone with dashcam vision in the area at the time to come forward.

“While it’s unfortunate that three vehicles were damaged, it was extremely lucky no one was injured in the incident,” Ch/Insp Guiana said.

“Throwing rocks at oncoming traffic is a very serious matter and we are keen to speak to anyone with any information about this dangerous incident.”

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.