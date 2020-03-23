Police target risky behaviour at level crossings

RISKY driver behaviour at level crossings will be targeted by police in support of a campaign in parts of the state’s Upper Hunter.

From today, Monday, March 23, to Friday, April 3, police from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command and Hunter Valley Police District will be increasing patrols at level crossings in the Upper Hunter region.

The campaign is aimed at increasing public safety and awareness around rail level crossings in regional New South Wales – part of an ongoing series of enforcement campaigns between the NSW Police Force and the NSW Centre for Road Safety at Transport for NSW.

During the campaign police will be on the lookout for motorists disobeying level crossing flashing lights and stop signs; vehicles queuing over the railway tracks; speeding near level crossings; and drivers who are distracted by illegal use of mobile phones.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Command’s Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said people need to take personal responsibility when around level crossings to ensure the path is clear.

“Speed and distractions are both major factors when it comes to level crossing collisions. Those few moments of inattention can be fatal,” he said.

“Police will be targeting drivers speeding near level crossings and those who are distracted. The consequences of a car or truck hitting a train are severe, so ‘Train to Stop’.

“Police issued almost 1,000 penalty notices for level crossing traffic offences in the past two years.

“We all have a responsibility when behind the wheel, not only for ourselves, passengers and other road users, but also train passengers and crew,” AC Corboy said.

Through the road safety campaign Towards Zero, the NSW Government is working hard to drive the road toll down by highlighting the only acceptable number when it comes to deaths and serious injuries on NSW roads is zero.

Member for Upper Hunter, Michael Johnsen MP, said there was no excuse for putting yours and other lives on the line at level crossings.

“Trains can travel at speeds of up to 160 kilometres per hour and can take up to one-and-a-half kilometres to come to a complete stop,” Mr Johnsen said.

“That means that by the time they see you, it’s often too late. Signs, flashing lights, boom gates and markings are all there for a good reason, and drivers, riders and pedestrians need to pay attention.

“We all have a duty of care when driving, not only for ourselves, passengers and other road users, but also for train passengers and crew.

“Come on Upper Hunter, we can do this. We can do the right thing and keep everyone safe.”

Between July 2008 and January 2020 there have been 76 collisions between trains and cars at level crossings in NSW, resulting in eight people losing their lives and 13 suffering serious injuries – all of which could have been easily avoided.

The penalty for disobeying controls is three demerit points and a $457 fine.