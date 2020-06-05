Police target dangerous driving over Queen’s Birthday weekend

NSW Police have launched Operation Stay Alert – the state’s road safety enforcement operation – targeting reckless road users over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend.

From midnight (Friday, June 5, 2020) to 11.59pm on Monday (June 8, 2020), officers will be out in force targeting speeding, drink and drug driving, driving while fatigued, mobile phone, helmet and other traffic offences.

On Wednesday stationary Random Breath Test (RBT) and Roadside Drug Test (RDT) resumed following the easing of various restrictions, including increased patronage at licenced premises and higher traffic volumes on the state’s roads.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy, said double demerit points will be in effect during the high-visibility operation.

“Drivers can expect to see plenty of officers out on our streets, enforcing the road rules and ensuring that all road users reach their destination safely,” Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.

“And now with stationary RBT and RDT operational again alongside our mobile testing, there won’t be anywhere you can hide if you’ve consumed alcohol or prohibited drugs.

“So slow down, put your phone away and have a Plan B if you are consuming alcohol – otherwise, you’ll meet with one of our officers who will take the appropriate action.”

Anyone with information about dangerous driving behaviours is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.