A teenager sustained fractures to both his arms after he was hit by a car on the Warrego Highway near Oakey yesterday evening.
News

Police searching for truckie involved in this crash

8th Jun 2020 1:08 PM

POLICE want the truck driver who left the scene of a serious crash on the Warrego Highway at Oakey to come forward.

The incident occurred about 6.30pm Sunday and put a 19-year-old man in hospital in a critical condition, writes The Chronicle.

Oakey Officer-in-Charge John Cook said police were still piecing together the events that led to the collision

Police understand the truck driver returned to his vehicle and reentered the highway.

It is alleged the 19-year-old car driver stepped in front of the truck to stop it but was tragically stuck by a second vehicle that was travelling east.

The truck driver left the scene, heading west along the Warrego Highway.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating, and it would like the truck driver to attend the nearest police station.

Also, also drivers with dashcam footage of the moments leading to the collision, or of the road-side argument, are asked to phone Policelink on 131 444.

ash oakey oakey crash warrego highway crash
