QLD_CP_NEWS_FATALCRASHES_01JAN19
News

Police investigate if alcohol was a factor in crash death

23rd Jun 2020 8:56 AM

THE Forensic Crash Unit is investigating whether alcohol was a contributing factor in the death of a 46-year-old Innisfail man at Cardwell on Sunday night.

Initial information suggests the man was walking along Victoria St about 8.45pm when he was hit by a B-double truck.

The man died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not physically injured.

Cairns Forensic Crash Unit Sergeant Scott Ezard said police were investigating whether alcohol may have been a contributing factor on behalf of the victim.

Sgt Ezard urged anyone who may have been in the area at the time or anyone with information, to contact police.

"Anyone that has seen the victim or observed a group of people near the vicinity of the incident prior to the crash to come forward either anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Cairns Forensic Crash Unit," he said.

Originally published as Police probe cause of fatal truck, pedestrian crash

