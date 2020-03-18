Podcast features five new submissions to Senate inquiry

ALL NEW EPISODES: Host Steven Corcoran, left, welcomes first guest Tony Fulton to his new podcast.

WITH the coronavirus disrupting scheduled 2020 hearing dates, now is a good time to catch-up on key submissions to the Senate inquiry on the road transport industry.

Tireless safety campaigner Steven Corcoran, a Gold Coast-based driver, has just uploaded audio clips from five speakers at the first hearing, held in Albury, NSW, last year to his popular Transport Inquiry Podcast.

Rest area advocate Rod Hannifey talks about the need for a national roads standard and national rest area strategy, Gordan Mackinlay (NRFA president) discusses driver shortages and pay rates, Jerry Brown-Sarre and Scott Finemore talk about driver safety, and Andrew Bishop gives a driver's take on why pay rates need to change.

"I've been forced to break the law," said Andrew in his submission highlighting the injustices of per-kilometre pay rates and non-payment for loading and waiting.

"As far as I'm concerned a lot of companies consider you to be a second-class citizen because they just treat you like rubbish - they expect you to get the job done."

Steven Corcoran said the podcast series would definitely continue, despite the uncertainty and upheaval because of COVID-19.

He had been due to speak himself at the cancelled hearing in Brisbane earlier this week and discuss the issues outlined in his 147-page submission.

"I was aiming to represent all the drivers who had been killed and to give them a voice," he said.

"The 27 drivers killed last March should be recognised this March in this hearing as being relevant. It was just a year ago after all."

He was also planning to push his arguments for changing the law so all drivers would be paid hourly, rather than by the kilometre.

"The amount of work that's unpaid is just unfair."

Click here to listen to all the podcast episodes.