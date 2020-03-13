Peter loves life running up and down the highway

It’s always good to catch up with old friends and familiar faces, and so it was recently when we dropped in to the Epping Forest Caltex Roadhouse and Truck stop on the Midland Highway the other day, when we caught up with Peter Brazendale from Hobart there.

Peter was driving a Dillon Transport’s 2017 T-409 Kenworth with a 550 Cummins upfront and he was towing an SRT Logistics Fridge pan with a load of export cherries from Grove, down the Huon, to catch the Spirit of Tasmania at Devonport, then return to Hobart and knock off.

“Then I’ll probably do the same again tomorrow,” he said, “and no complaints, as they are keeping us busy at the moment. I reckon they are a great outfit, they look after their drivers, and I’ve been with them for nearly 14 good years now.

“I’ve been on the road all up for about 42 years now, all of them good, and that includes 25 of them hauling logs, though now days I am happy running up and down the Highway.”

We asked him how he spent his time off, and he told us he puts in all the time he can find as a volunteer firefighter, and also with the family.