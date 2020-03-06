Mark Spall, right, and Damian Kingston at the back of the Isuzu.

SCENIC Kuranda in far north Queensland is the home base of Mark Spall who was moving furniture when Big Rigs saw him.

Mark, (pictured right), runs Kuranda Carriers and was with his assistant Damian Kingston doing a local job in his 2002 Isuzu.

“I do a lot of freight for TNT and Toll and travel around the Atherton Tablelands to places like Yungaburra and also down to Cairns,” Mark said.

Originally from Brisbane, Mark has been in Kuranda for 10 years and likes stopping at the United Koah Roadhouse on the Kennedy Highway. “The fuel prices are reasonable there,” he said.

Mark said that Kuranda was visited by lots of tourists and added the locals were friendly.

“People wave to us as we drive up the street,” he said.

Mark said the Isuzu was a good truck and also owns the “The Not Just Chocolate Shop” in Kuranda.

Mark said the Gillies Highway between Gordonvale and the Tablelands was a challenge to travel on but rates the Palmerston as much better.