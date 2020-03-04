Penske consolidates into Penske Australia

PENSKE Transportation Group International announced it has rebranded its Australian operations at an enterprise level, combining the Penske Commercial Vehicles and Penske Power Systems operations under Penske Australia, effective March 1, 2020.

Aligning Penske’s internal systems and departments will drive operational efficiencies and enhance the product and service offering to our Western Star Trucks, MAN Truck & Bus, Dennis Eagle, MTU, Detroit, and Allison Transmission customers.

“Since Penske first entered the Australian market in 2013 with Penske Commercial Vehicles, and then with Penske Power Systems, our focus has been on serving a broad range of customers,” said Randall Seymore, president of Penske Transportation Group International.

“The first step in improving our service offering was the appointment in recent years of Penske Power Systems as an authorised dealer of Penske Commercial Vehicles’ Western Star, MAN and Dennis Eagle truck brands across select locations.

“We believe rebranding articulates the breadth of Penske’s capabilities and positions the company for future development.”

Randall Seymore is president of Penske Transportation Group International.

As part of this rebranding, managing director of Penske Power Systems, Hamish Christie-Johnston, has been appointed as managing director of Penske Australia.

“I am excited to lead Penske Australia going forward,” Hamish said.

“We have an outstanding team of people that are focused on delivering innovative solutions and improved service.

“I look forward to working with all of our customers and our dealer network to grow their businesses as well as our own.”

The rebranding to Penske Australia follows the rebranding of Penske Power Systems and Penske Commercial Vehicles in New Zealand late last year to Penske New Zealand.

Penske Australia and Penske New Zealand are the operating divisions of Penske Transportation Group International, the local subsidiary of Penske Automotive Group, a U.S. based company that ranks #136 on the Fortune 500 and is proudly recognised as a member of the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies.