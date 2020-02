Police and emergency workers at scene of this morning’s fatal accident at Virginia. Picture: AAP/Emma Brasier

Police and emergency workers at scene of this morning’s fatal accident at Virginia. Picture: AAP/Emma Brasier

SOUTH Australian Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash after a pedestrian was killed on Sunday.

The Adelaide Advertiser reported that the 28-year-old Glenelg North man was hit by a truck while crossing the multi-lane highway near Old Port Wakefield just before 4am.

He died at the scene.

Major Crash investigators attended the scene, where police blocked all southbound traffic and examined the truck.