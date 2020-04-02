Pauline gets it really wrong, say truckies

LIVESTOCK and Rural Transporters Association of Victoria’s Marla Stone said the backlash Pauline Hanson received after her recent comments trying to get rules relaxed so drivers could work more was because she was targeting the wrong group.

“It’s the [distribution centres] not the drivers or trucks,” she said. “Get the DCs to improve timeslotting and work around trucks not the usual trucks come last. Relaxing fatigue laws is confusing and unnecessary, there are plenty of small operators and subbies available if there is increased demand.

“The shops also need to take responsibility, stop the busload shopping tourists and check if shoppers are local, stop wheeling out pallets and stagger the restocking across the day.

Katica Katica agreed with the suggestion warehouses needed to be more open.

Wes Hines said it was “funny how the rules on something as important as fatigue management can be bent when they want them bent, but the rules are hard and fast when I forgot to tick the box saying it was Wednesday”.

Sarah Kay said the rules were brought in to prevent bosses pushing too hard and accidents occurring.

“But drivers really need to be assured of getting rest breaks at truck stops without time being waste on finding a park and all other distractions.”