Menu
Subscribe
Login
Pat O'Donnell
Pat O'Donnell
News

Pat doesn’t have any regrets

25th Feb 2020 6:00 AM

TRAVELLING down the Midland Highway we were fortunate to catch up with Pat O’Donnell from Hobart.

He had rolled in to Mood Food at Kempton for a quick bite to eat and a cuppa.

He was driving a DeBruyn’s Transport recent model 540 FM Volvo at the time and was towing an acid tank on it’s return leg from Launceston to Hobart and now back to Launceston.

With eight years with DeBruyn’s under his belt Pat sung them praises.

“They are a great outfit to work for, and run good, well maintained gear, and generally look after their drivers as well,” he said.

“Plus they are keeping us busy just now which is always good.”

Asked how long he has been on the road, he told us it was “a lifetime pretty well, and it’s all been good, no real regrets.”

Asked about time off, he told us he liked to spend it taking it easy with the family.

Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Winning an award will not make roads safer

        Winning an award will not make roads safer

        News The VTA Driver Salute program acknowledges and rewards heavy vehicle operators and drivers that demonstrate best-practice safety in the course of their duties.

        Lions roar for Corryong

        Lions roar for Corryong

        News Eighty four trucks made the journey with over 3500 bales hay

        Durkins honour family founder

        Durkins honour family founder

        News HAVE you ever looked at dates, for example on a tombstone where it shows the...

        Truckie exercises you can do on the job

        Truckie exercises you can do on the job

        News This workout can be done 2-3 times a week, starting slowly with light weights, then...