Pat doesn’t have any regrets

TRAVELLING down the Midland Highway we were fortunate to catch up with Pat O’Donnell from Hobart.

He had rolled in to Mood Food at Kempton for a quick bite to eat and a cuppa.

He was driving a DeBruyn’s Transport recent model 540 FM Volvo at the time and was towing an acid tank on it’s return leg from Launceston to Hobart and now back to Launceston.

With eight years with DeBruyn’s under his belt Pat sung them praises.

“They are a great outfit to work for, and run good, well maintained gear, and generally look after their drivers as well,” he said.

“Plus they are keeping us busy just now which is always good.”

Asked how long he has been on the road, he told us it was “a lifetime pretty well, and it’s all been good, no real regrets.”

Asked about time off, he told us he liked to spend it taking it easy with the family.