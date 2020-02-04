Parish gets manufacturing

WITH the manufacturing sector currently employing close to a million people in Australia, rumours of the death of Australian manufacturing have been greatly exaggerated suggests Parish Engineering chief executive officer, Nicole Sinclair.

“When automotive manufacturers like Holden and Toyota closed their facilities in 2017, it seemed to many people like the last gasp of manufacturing in Australia,” Ms Sinclair said.

“It looked like everything was being offshored, and that the age of good jobs and certainty was over, but that’s not the case. The reality is that not only did Australian manufacturing survive, it has changed, as have global production chains.

“Today, manufacturing is returning to industrialised nations like Australia. Australian manufacturing is already world leading in many areas, such as aeronautics and advanced medical technology.

“What we need people to understand is how vibrant that future is, and how much better it can be with government support in education and training, investment, research and development, and trade opportunities.”

Longworth air fittings and couplings

The company, which was established in Moorabin in Victoria has seen dramatic changes over its lifetime – it began as Bill Parish’s family-owned business in 1932 and thanks to the demands of war, expanded into a propriety limited company in 1944.

The post-war period was an economic golden-age, particularly for Australian manufacturing and Parish was an integral part of that boom; becoming a regional supplier of component parts to Holden.

They also worked with other brands such as Ford, Toyota, Harvester Trucks, Sidchrome/Stanley and Sutton Tools. The company was purchased by engineer Graeme Sinclair and a partner in the 1970s, with the Sinclair family taking over completely in 2008. Then, as Ms Sinclair said, manufacturing was flourishing and the company purchased truck air brake fittings manufacturer Longworth Engineering in 2016.

Parish Engineering national sales and marketing manager Rob Lenmm said Longworth Air Fittings were made from steel and far stronger than imported brass fittings.

“The plating on our steel fittings is zinc chromate and is rated to 96 hours salt tested,” he said.

He said Parish offered custom CNC design and manufacturing of air fittings and produced various solutions for the trucking and trailer industry.

“The Lockout Coupling was specifically developed to be a cost effective solution to what was currently available,” he said.

Parish Engineering has its own in house quality facility and is ISO 9000 certified, as well an accredited defence manufacturer.