Package gives trucking industry the shot in the arm it needs

THE stimulus package has pulled the right levers to encourage spending, according to Heavy Vehicle Industry Australia (HVIA).

HVIA chief executive Todd Hacking said tax incentives for equipment purchases would incentivise spending by the industry’s customers, enable investment by manufacturing businesses and protect jobs.

“The current disruptions place the world economy on something of a precipice,” Mr Hacking said.

“The Australian Government’s stimulus package is a realistic and well-timed response, giving our economy the shot in the arm it needs and that will protect business and jobs.”

Mr Hacking said business would emerge out of this downturn and it was crucial that our skilled workforce was protected.

“We understand that people are nervous about the unknowns and it is not unusual for business to respond cautiously to the sort of news that has been across our airwaves recently,” Mr Hacking said.

“However, the sun will keep rising and, for our industry, that means the freight task will need to be taken care of.”

Australian Trucking Association chair Geoff Crouch congratulated the Government on the steps it has taken to help the industry.

“It will help ensure that many of our owner drivers will remain in the industry for the long term,” he said.

Mr Crouch said it was time for the trucking industry to continue working together.

“It is only when we work together and communicate with a united voice that we achieve the results that are so important,” he said.

“By working together, with confidence and unity, we will be able to keep up the flow of essentials.”