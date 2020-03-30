Menu
The transport industry will benefit from today's new support package.
The transport industry will benefit from today's new support package.
Owner drivers, businesses to benefit from JobKeeker payments

30th Mar 2020 5:29 PM | Updated: 5:43 PM

THE Australian Government's new JobKeeper payments will support trucking businesses - including up to 28,900 owner drivers - that experience substantial falls in turnover, Australian Trucking Association Chair Geoff Crouch said today.

"Trucking businesses in the grocery, fuel and home delivery sectors are working flat out, but others face months of reduced work or, in some cases, financial devastation," Mr Crouch said.

"JobKeeper payments will be a lifeline for many businesses in our industry and their employees.

"It will be a lifeline for hard pressed owner drivers who face months of little work, because the companies they support have closed down.

"In our discussions with the Government, the ATA argued strongly that owner drivers needed to be supported.

"We thank the Government for taking action and providing this support.

"We also thank the Government for developing an Australian program tailored to the way we do things in Australia, and not just copying overseas programs," he said.

The Jobseeker payments were announced today as part of the Australian Government's new $130 billion support package.
 

