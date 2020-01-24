Menu
The 2020 Burrumbuttock Australia Day Hay Runners have hit the road. PHOTO: Mount Gambier Hay Run
News

Our hay running heroes hit the road for 2020 Aus Day run

Kate Dodd
by
24th Jan 2020 8:44 AM

ALMOST 180 trucks have hit the road as the 2020 Burrumbuttock Australia Day Hay Run this morning. 

The trucks, laden with hay for 500 drought-stricken farmers in the Armidale region, have come from Rockhampton, Tweed Heads, Sydney, Newcastle, Mt Gambier, Horsham and everywhere in between. 

Today, the convoy will leave from Albury and head to Singleton, where volunteers will stay the night. 

In a Facebook post earlier this week, convoy founder Brendan Farrell emphatically declared the run was still going ahead, after many farmers called after the recent bushfire crisis. 

The massive convoy prompted Transport for NSW to issue a traffic warning to motorists for tomorrow's journey, with trucks travelling down the New England Highway from Singleton to Armidale.  

The convoy will leave the Singleton Pony Club grounds from 6am tomorrow and arrive in Armidale at midday. 

"Motorists are advised to be patient and wait for safe overtaking opportunities or take a rest break and allow the convoy to move through," the warning read. 

"The volunteers are delivering much-needed hay to the drought-stricken New England region which has also had parts ravaged by fires." 

