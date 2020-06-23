Opinion: Must we face a crisis to kick-start change?

FORK IN THE ROAD: COVID-19 panic buying saw great demand on truck drivers, and a new-found appreciation for the vital work they do. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

AS we approach the end of COVID-19 and restrictions begin to lift, our nation has choices to make.

Australia's thinking and efforts have gone into saving our country from certain catastrophe and while we respect the support, I ask the question: will this new and innovative way of governing remain?

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a time when government, regulators and industry had no other choice but to adapt and remain agile.

This period has been challenging, but we have also seen great support for trucking operators, through the lifting of supermarket curfews, financial support like the Instant Asset Write Off, freezing truck fuel and registration charges and above all, nationwide recognition as an essential industry.

We are now approaching a fork in the road, where our nation can choose to continue our collaborative efforts and keep this momentum going, or revert to excessive red tape, unnecessary burdens on operators and an unappreciative community.

Which path will we take? Must we face a crisis to kickstart change?

The National Transport Commission will soon release the draft regulatory impact statement on the new Heavy Vehicle National Law.

As we eagerly await the detail, I wonder if it too will show the same ambition and agility we have seen from our governments in recent months.

Will the new laws see the trucking industry's resilience and determination repaid? Or now that we have toilet rolls in full supply, will the community revert to their NIMBY-ism of not wanting trucks to have 24-hour access to supermarkets?

COVID-19 panic buying saw great demand on truck drivers, and a new-found appreciation for the vital work they do. Will our communities continue to respect their work? Or will they forget how quickly our supermarkets, petrol stations and pharmacies run out of goods without the proper measures in place for drivers?

Will drivers continue to face 676 pages of legislation to decipher, or can we move forward with a more efficient and performance-based approach to regulation and enforcement?

In the current Heavy Vehicle National Law, there are a multitude of trivial infringements and prescriptive requirements, which do nothing more than penalise hardworking truckies for minor human error.

In the current legislation, a trivial issue like misspelling the name of a town in a work diary or failing to draw vertical lines between work and rest periods can result in a driver being fined.

I ask government and regulators - is this the kind of matter we should be focusing on, as opposed to real issues like driver fatigue management, access to rest areas and safe work practices?

It is time for change.

During the crisis, as the Prime Minister pointed out, "Trucks were allowed to resupply along roads and during hours where they were previously banned. And the sun came up the next day."

We need to learn from this.

Now is the time for our state and national ministers to come together and have consistency across the board, eradicating trivial infringements and shifting the focus to practical measures that will boost safety and ensure business sustainability.

Will our transport ministers be brave enough to come together for the good of the country? Or will they remain divided for their states, only to dilute good and simple legislation?

Trucking must continue to be recognised as an essential and vital industry. It must continue to be respected by government, regulators and enforcement.

We must continue to reduce red tape, and we must continue to implement measures that will support the hardworking men and women who keep Australia moving and our communities supplied.

We are fast approaching a fork in the road… which choice will we make?

For more information about the Australian Trucking Association head to truck.net.au.

• Ben Maguire is the chief executive of the ATA.