Operators warned to stick to access permit conditions

The National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) and Victorian Transport Association (VTA) have jointly called on oversize overmass and PBS operators across Victoria to ensure they are meeting their access permit conditions.

The call comes after a number of operators across Victoria were recently fined for travelling outside the routes outlined on their access permit.

NHVR Victorian Operation’s Manager Peter Ervin said a wide range of breaches had been reported including no permits, travelling off route, insufficient number of pilot vehicles, exceeding permitted mass or dimension limits and using unregistered dollies or trailers.

“We’ve also come across vehicles that have exceeded the mass and dimension limits outlined on their access permits,” Mr Ervin said.

“We work closely with road managers to provide clear advice for operators to avoid any safety issues or damage to infrastructure, such as bridges or culverts.”

VTA CEO Peter Anderson said that while the heavy vehicle industry had more than proven its worth through both the bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic, it was still important to follow permit conditions.

“While the relaxed curfews implemented in recent months have been vital to ensuring goods and services are available, we fully support the access permit conditions in place as they are there for safety of the community,” Mr Anderson said.

“It is important that those conditions be followed.”

Operators can apply for all their access applications from start to finish through the NHVR Portal and continue to manage the application process and the issue of permits.

Click here for more information on getting an access permit – www.nhvr.gov.au/road-access/access-management/about

Click here for more information on the NHVR Portal – www.service.nhvr.gov.au