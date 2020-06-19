Operators applaud step toward fixing the fuel gap

KEEP ON TRUCKING: Fraser’s Transport welcome the move, which would see their have greater fuel security into the future.

THE federal government's pledge to look closer into domestic fuel security has been applauded by the Warwick trucking community.

As of this week, a Request for Information has been opened, informing the next steps for Australian storage opportunities and part of the Morrison government's fuel package.

Frasers director Ross Fraser said it was a step in the right direction to "shore up supply".

An essential service during the pandemic, Mr Fraser said coronavirus has shone an efforts on the hard work of truckies.

"It emphasises how important our industry is to the Australian economy and during the COVID-19 lockdown, it was a service appreciated certainly by Australian public," he said.

Queensland transport and main roads minister Bailey said it had changed the perception of those who keep Australia running.

"I think the general public realise now these are men and women going about business not people with two heads for lack of a better phrase." he said.

