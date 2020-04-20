Menu
Works will begin to fix problems on the Sturt and Barkly highways
Works will begin to fix problems on the Sturt and Barkly highways "as soon as possible".
News

NT’s $9.8m highway upgrades to start ASAP

20th Apr 2020 9:31 AM | Updated: 10:15 AM

THE Australian Government has fast-tracked $9.8 million to upgrade two of the Northern Territory's main freight routes, the Barkly and Stuart highways.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack told the NT News the government had approved funding to ensure works on the two highways could start as soon as possible.

"Moving forward with critical projects such as these will keep our economy moving, support jobs and provide the safe and efficient transport connections which are needed now more than ever," he said.

"This is just another example of how we are continuing to deliver our record $100 billion, 10-year infrastructure pipeline which will help pave the path to economic recovery once the nation emerges from COVID-19."

NT Minister for Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics Eva Lawler said the funding would target priority sections along the two highways.

Territory Senator Sam McMahon said the projects would improve flood immunity to provide safe transport connections for communities and freight year-round.

