NTI throws support behind truckies amazing hay run

Burrumbuttock Hay Run – NTI is sponsoring the event once again

Burrumbuttock Hay Run – NTI is sponsoring the event once again

NATIONAL Transport Insurance is once again throwing its support behind the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners.

Today, after three years of ongoing support, NTI announced its sponsorship of the 2020 hay run which will head to Armidale from January 23-26.

Founded by Brendan “Bumpa” Farrell in 2014, the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners helps the farming industry by transporting and providing essential resources to drought stricken farmers, across regional New South Wales and Queensland.

The recent bushfire crisis across Australia has made the importance of the run even more prominent.

The Burrumbuttock Hay Runners became one of the early responders, acting quickly to pull together a team of volunteers and delivered much needed hay out to farmers in Corryong that were impacted by the fires.

NTI chief executive officer Tony Clark said the team extended their sincere thanks and congratulated BHR for their quick actions to aid bushfire stricken communities.

Burrumbuttock Hay Run – NTI is sponsoring the event once again

“Our relationship with the Hay Runners is one of genuine admiration and heartfelt support,” he said.

“This year we are filled with more pride than ever to have Brendan Farrell and the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners as one of our longstanding partners.

“It’s important for NTI to be able to give back to hardworking Australians who dedicate their lives to sustaining agriculture in our unforgiving climate, and support the volunteers who donate their time and resources.”

Burrumbuttock Hay Runners founder Bumpa expressed his gratitude to have NTI on-board as a primary sponsor for the fourth consecutive year.

“We are really happy to have NTI on-board for the fourth time,” he said.

“It’s great to have a corporate partner who has supported us for such a long time. The drought is only getting worse and it’s time for as many people as possible to just get on it and help out.”