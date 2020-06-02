NT awards to still go ahead

GET YOUR NOMINATION IN: Those in the transport industry, like heavy vehicle mechanics, are able to nominate for the awards. Picture Waide Maguire.

GET YOUR NOMINATION IN: Those in the transport industry, like heavy vehicle mechanics, are able to nominate for the awards. Picture Waide Maguire.

DESPITE the ongoing pandemic, the Northern Territory Training Awards will proceed in 2020, with nominations extended until June 19.

Now in its 65th year, the NT Training Awards celebrate the achievements of Territorians in the Vocational Education and Training sector and recognises the outstanding contributions made by local employers and training providers.

With the Territory actively working together to rebound from COVID-19, celebrating the achievements of trainees, apprentices, local business, trainers and training organisations is important now more than ever.

Senior executive director for business and workforce Cathy White said the nomination entry process had been extended so that businesses, organisations, apprentices, and trainees had time to prepare their nominations while adjusting with going back to work and school.

“We are very proud of our apprentices and trainees here in the Territory and we want to make sure they don’t miss out on the fantastic experience that the awards provides,” she said.

“Now that restrictions are easing and businesses are going into the rebound phase, we want to make sure that we continue to celebrate and appreciate the achievements and hard work exhibited by the VET sector.”

There are 13 award categories comprising of seven individual categories and six organisational categories.

The Industry Skills Advisory Council NT (ISAC NT) has come on board again as this year’s Platinum sponsor to support the sector and promote the upskilling of the Territory’s workforce through collaboration with industry.

Platinum sponsor Industry Skills Advisory Council NT’s general manager Debbie Paylor said the VET sector was integral to a strong economy and growing industry capabilities.

“These awards not only celebrate the success in VET but also inspire individuals to undertake training courses, and encourage businesses and organisations to further incorporate training into their business models.”

Winners of each category are announced at the annual Gala Dinner at the Darwin Convention Centre in September with eligible category winners progressing to the Australian Training Awards.

Direct entry categories for the Australian Training Awards are open until June 30, 2020 and can be made online at australiantrainingawards.gov.au.

The program will comply with COVID-19 restrictions in place including physical distancing measures.

To nominate and to view the eligibility criteria, visit trainingawards.nt.gov.au