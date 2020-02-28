NSW top cop pleased with truckies compliance

Central West Highway Patrol and Transport for NSW Heavy Vehicle Inspectors conducted a joint compliance operation at the Newell Highway Daroobalgie HVIS on February 27

ANOTHER day, another blitz, but this time you all passed with flying colours!

Yesterday police from the Central West Highway Patrol and Transport for NSW heavy vehicle inspectors conducted a joint compliance operation at the Newell Highway Daroobalgie HVIS.

Just over 60 heavy vehicles were inspected with 31 drug tests conducted.

NSW Police Force Traffic and Highway Patrol Command chief inspector Phil Brooks told Big Rigs today that all the drug tests were negative.

He said only 16 infringements were issued for fatigue offences, load restraint, work diary and fail to enter offences.

“It is pleasing to see these results and is proof the industry continues to evolve for the benefit of the great focus on safety and compliance on our roads,” he said.