NSW Police boss says truck is in the right in viral video

The truck is shown to collect the car as it goes around the corner. But police have confirmed the car was in the wrong. PHOTO: Nine News

IT'S easy for us to pick who is in the wrong in the most recent dashcam video to create waves on social media, but apparently some drivers still aren't sure of the road rules.

The footage in question was of a truck collecting a small car as it made its way around a left turn.

According to 2GB, the truck was travelling down the middle lane of George St in Sydney's inner west at Redfern on Saturday, before it indicated and turned left at a set of traffic lights.

After pulling away from a "no stopping zone", the small car remains in the left lane and attempts a turn but is struck by the truck and pushed sideways towards the kerb.

It should have been cut and dry, after viewing the footage it's clear the light vehicle is in the wrong.

But, it's social media after all and everyone thinks they're right.

NSW Police chief inspector Phil Brooks took to radio to clarify who indeed was in the wrong.

He told Ben Fordham on 2GB that the truck was in the right.

"I said that too our traffic task force workers and they're all in agreement it's the car drivers' fault for failing to give way," he said.

"Once that truck is there, he's got every right to turn out of that second lane. The car driver really needs to give way.

"The fact that they're in the corner to begin with is probably the biggest issue."