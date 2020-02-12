Menu
ROAD FIX: Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole has named an expert panel to identify up to 15,000km of regional council-managed roads to hand back to the state. Picture: Adam Taylor
News

NSW makes moves to fix roads

12th Feb 2020 6:00 AM

READERS welcomed news that the NSW regional roads minister Paul Toole was finally making moves to fix the state’s worst roads and bridges.

“Plenty of improvements needed,” Ross Coe said on Facebook. “Newell Highway bypass at Dubbo would be good. They backflipped on greyhounds and some council amalgamations. They should admit that the River St bridge is wrong, especially where the West Dubbo roundabout is concerned, and do the decent thing.”

William Chester wrote: “Completion of the M1 from Beresfield to Raymond Terrace would be nice.” Bill Adams added that Condobolin was a problem area and it took three hours to drive to Tullamore from Narromine.

