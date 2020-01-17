NSW highway upgrade reaches new milestone

The new Harwood bridge has been well received by the community.

THE Pacific Highway Ballina to Woolgoolga upgrade has reached a construction milestone, with Australia's largest regional road project now 85 per cent complete.

It's expected this year will see many sections of the upgrade open to traffic, and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the project was the final link in the Pacific Highway upgrade.

NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade would take 25 minutes off journey times once complete and contribute to smoother, safer and more reliable trips along the North Coast.

The Australian and NSW Liberal and Nationals Governments are jointly funding the $4.95 billion Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade on an 80:20 basis.

