NSW highway fix going ahead despite slowdowns

The rebuilding of the Cobb and Silver City highways is powering ahead – despite drought, flooding, and the COVID-19 situation.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said the pivotal $145 million project had been fast tracked, with more than 30 kilometres of highway sealed since July last year.

“Since work started in October 2018, the project teams have exceeded expectations, ensuring this important work will be completed by late 2022, six months ahead of schedule,” Mr Toole said.

“There are 138 kilometres remaining to be sealed along the Cobb and Silver City highways. Once complete, both highways will be all-weather for the first time in the State’s history, providing safe, reliable access to regional services for remote communities.

“Transport for NSW Far West project teams, in conjunction with Central Darling Shire Council and industry partners, have been working hard on major improvements to both highways.

“This is a game changing project for the communities of the Far West that is creating about 150 jobs each year, rebuilding and reshaping the existing gravel roads, laying down a bitumen seal and line marking.

“We are still delivering vital infrastructure projects, with the appropriate safeguards in place, because we understand their long-term value to regional communities,” Mr Toole said.

The Cobb Highway is 571 kilometres long and extends from Moama on the Victorian border to the Barrier Highway near Wilcannia. It has 71 kilometres of unsealed surface remaining.

The Silver City Highway is 683 kilometres long and connects Buronga on the Victorian border with the Queensland border. It has 67.5 kilometres of unsealed road remaining.

A Community Update detailing the project progress will be delivered to residents along the respective highways, and is also available for download at www.rms.work/farwestseals