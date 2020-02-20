NSW cops investigate fleet involved in last week’s fatality

The fleet was inspected this week.

NEW South Wales Police have conducted a two-day heavy vehicle compliance operation following a fatal crash involving a truck in Sydney last week.

About 1.30am on Wednesday, February 12, emergency services were called to Central Street in Sydney’s CBD, after the body of a 21-year-old man was found on the footpath.

Officers from Sydney City Police Area Command attended, and inquiries indicated the man had been struck by a garbage truck.

A 51-year-old man was arrested the same day and was charged with several offences, including manslaughter and fail to stop and assist.

He remains before the courts.

Following the fatal crash, officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command’s Traffic Task Force, working with Transport for NSW inspectors, conducted the compliance operation on Tuesday and Wednesday targeting a Western Sydney transport operator.

A total of 27 heavy vehicles were inspected at the Wetherill Park Heavy Vehicle Inspection Station, with 26 issued with minor defect notices in relation to broken tail lights, missing reflectors, engine oil leaks, brake issues and body support braces cracked, broken or insecure.

Compliance officers inspect the vehicles at the Wetherill Park Heavy Vehicle Inspection Station.

Four heavy vehicles were found to have non-compliant electronic control modules (ECM), allowing the trucks the ability to drive at above 100km/h.

One heavy vehicle was issued a major defect for having a speed of 112km/h.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Operations Manager Chief Inspector Simon Maund said police would continue to conduct heavy vehicle compliance operations to ensure trucks, drivers and operators are utilising the road network safely and responsibly.

“This is the first heavy vehicle compliance operation of 2020 and there will be more to come throughout the year as we work with owners, operators and drivers to ensure their trucks are compliant,” Chief Inspector Maund said.

“There is no excuse for complacency, especially when lives are put at risk and these operations will keep dangerous drivers off our roads,” he said.

Transport for NSW Director Compliance Roger Weeks said safety will always be our highest priority and we will continue to work with industry and NSW Police to ensure compliance levels can be lifted and systemic safety failures are stamped out.