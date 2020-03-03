NRFA sets its goals for 2020

REST area advocate Rod Hannifey has two firm targets as newly elected vice-president of the National Road Freighters’ Association.

Speaking to Big Rigs after the recent annual NRFA AGM and conference in Dubbo, Mr Hannifey said he wanted to use his new position to push for the implementation of a national roads’ standard and a national rest area strategy, two causes he was ­especially passionate about as a driver.

With so many roads losing rest spots, he’s particularly keen to see a study done to illustrate any correlation between ­fatigue-related crashes and the gaps between rest areas.

“I don’t think anybody has ever looked at that,” said Mr Hannifey, who was also awarded the Noel Porter Memorial Award for outstanding contributions to the industry at the AGM.

“If we can achieve a couple of smaller things, then we can say to drivers sitting back watching, here’s an association that gets things done.”

Mr Hannifey said he was excited about working with such an enthusiastic and passionate committee and that the NRFA was the perfect fit for grassroots drivers looking to get involved in industry ­issues.

“If you’re a driver, you have the union, but if you don’t want to join the union there are very few other places to consider being a part of,” he said.

“For many years, I’ve tried to work within all those big groups but generally without a great deal of traction.” Other highlights on the night included speeches by Big Rigs’ insurance guru Mark Brown, Lifeline and OzHelp representatives, and Member for Kennedy Bob Katter.

“Bob shared his view and experiences of the power of the minority, i.e. a small association like NRFA can have real power, just like when a small political party has the balance of power,” said national NRFA president Gordon Mackinlay.

“His opinion is that great things can be achieved, despite appearing smaller than the larger parties or associations.”

In a show of industry unity, Transport Workers’ Union national secretary Michael Kaine also made an appearance.

He discussed, among other things, the need to all pull together as an industry.