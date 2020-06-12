Nothing like driving a manual, reckons Martin

UNLIKE many drivers who enjoy the convenience of having an automatic gearbox in their truck, Martin Watkinson loves a manual transmission.

“I like a gear stick in a truck and don’t fancy automatics at all,” he said.

The 50-year-old Martin works for Red M Transport out of Rocklea and was driving a Kenworth K200 powered by a 600hp Cummins with an 18 speed Roadranger gearbox when we saw him on May 17.

“I have brought up aluminium framing from Brisbane to Townsville and the truck is good,” he said.

On his travels Martin likes stopping at the Bowen Caltex Roadhouse.

“The staff there are tops and so is the food,” he said.

Martin rates the road between Gilgandra and Narromine as the most challenging he travels along.

Fishing is a favourite hobby of Martin in off time and he had has some success in creeks around Lismore in New South Wales.

“I actually went fishing in a waterway near the roadhouse where I stopped in Townsville but didn’t have any luck there,” he said.

Whilst Martin said there generally isn’t enough truckie friendly rest areas, he reckons one near Coff’s Harbour ticked all the boxes.

On his travels up north Martin said he managed to fill up with fuel at the bargain price of 92 cents per litre at Ayr.