Menu
Subscribe
Login
Roxanne
Roxanne
News

No need to leave the house for this show

14th May 2020 3:21 PM

SADLY, COVID-19 restrictions means we can’t enjoy truck shows like we normally do.

But to help tide you over and show our appreciation for drivers who have got

Photos
View Gallery

their trucks ready for show, we asked members of the Heritage Truck Association Australia, whose annual truck show was to be held on May 16 and 17, to share their amazing vehicles with us for a virtual truck show.

HTAA secretary Phyllis Davies encouraged everyone to have a look and appreciate what has been done until “we can get back to the real thing”.

“Stay safe and look forward to seeing all your smiling faces in the near future,” she said.

Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Barton Highway fixes dragged into by-election stoush

        Barton Highway fixes dragged into by-election stoush

        News A notorious stretch of NSW highway becomes a hot topic in the race to polling day.

        Behaviour of both drivers in this footage is irresponsible: ATA

        Behaviour of both drivers in this footage is irresponsible:...

        News THE Australian Trucking Association urged drivers to double down on safety, after...

        Labour shortfall could jeopardise harvest

        Labour shortfall could jeopardise harvest

        News A Queensland Government ban on licence testing under COVID-19 restrictions...

        Payment Times Bill will hold businesses accountable

        Payment Times Bill will hold businesses accountable

        News The Australian Trucking Association welcomed the Government’s move to disclose the...