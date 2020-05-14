No need to leave the house for this show

SADLY, COVID-19 restrictions means we can’t enjoy truck shows like we normally do.

But to help tide you over and show our appreciation for drivers who have got their trucks ready for show, we asked members of the Heritage Truck Association Australia, whose annual truck show was to be held on May 16 and 17, to share their amazing vehicles with us for a virtual truck show.

HTAA secretary Phyllis Davies encouraged everyone to have a look and appreciate what has been done until “we can get back to the real thing”.

“Stay safe and look forward to seeing all your smiling faces in the near future,” she said.