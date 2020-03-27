No facilities access is ‘unfair and unreasonable’

The ATA has joined the calls for truck drivers to be supported during this crisis. PHOTO: Big Rigs files

TRUCK drivers must not be denied access to toilet and shower facilities, Australian Trucking Association Chair, Geoff Crouch said today.

“In a time where truck drivers are working harder than ever to deliver essential goods to communities across the country, we’re being told that they cannot access the proper facilities needed to support them in their role,” Mr Crouch said.

“I have been given first-hand reports from operators where their drivers have arrived at roadhouses only to find the facilities were shut, while some customers’ receiving points have distributed notifications saying that toilets are not available for non-staff.

“Not only is this unfair and unreasonable, it is a humanitarian issue.

“Drivers are putting themselves on the frontline to keep Australia moving, yet they do not have access to basic human rights,” he said.

Mr Crouch said that while Australia faces a great deal of change and anxiety around the coronavirus pandemic, it is critical all parties in the supply chain and the wider community give truck drivers the support they need.

“We are all in this together,” he said.

Earlier this week, BP released a statement assuring that all their sites and facilities would remain open, with increased cleaning procedures in place to ensure the health and safety of drivers, employees and customers.

“I commend the proactive approach BP has taken to make sure drivers had full access to the proper facilities,” Mr Crouch said.

ATA CEO Ben Maguire has called for the community and industry customers to have empathy for truck drivers, after driving along the Hume Highway this week in the ATA Safety Truck.

“During this challenging time, we need to consider those who are out on the roads on the frontline. Their access to services is being severely diminished while their pressure to perform is increasing,” Mr Maguire said.

“Men and women of the trucking industry share the same fears we all hold about coronavirus, but at this time, they are not being provided with the basic essentials,” he said.