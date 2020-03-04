NHVR will connect with industry at Trucking Australia 2020

The National Heavy Vehicle Regulator will have a presence at the Trucking Australia conference.

THE Australian Trucking Association has today welcomed National Heavy Vehicle Regulator Chair Duncan Gay and chief executive officer Sal Petroccitto to Trucking Australia 2020, the nation’s premier trucking conference.

Delivering global thinking with a regional connection, Trucking Australia 2020 will connect the trucking industry and provide a platform for the development of positive discussion and solutions to the issues faced by industry.

It will inspire innovation, foster collaboration and encourage delegates to embrace new ways of thinking.

“We are thrilled to have Duncan and Sal join us in Cairns and look forward to strengthening our relationship and collaborating in robust discussions,” ATA CEO Ben Maguire said.

Chair of the NHVR, Duncan Gay, will join the conference to present a keynote on “building a modern regulator”, where he will discuss what it means to be a regulator in the new decade.

Having been in industry, politics and now the national regulator, Mr Gay will share how the regulator is and will continue to challenge what’s been done to deliver improves and consistence safety and productivity.

“Duncan has vast experience across the industry, politics and regulation. We are honoured to welcome him as a keynote speaker and I look forward to the perceptive insights he will share with delegates,” Mr Maguire said.

NHVR CEO Sal Petroccitto will join the conference as a panellist on Trucking Q&A with Tony Jones, a hard-hitting discussion forum where industry will ask the questions.

Back by popular demand, Trucking Q&A will be livestreamed across Australia and will have a strong focus on managing through and coping with disasters. Joining Mr Petroccitto on the panel, Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport, Scott Buchholz, Dr Tom Mulholland and others.

“Sal has extensive knowledge of heavy vehicle regulation and is well-known for working closely with industry and stakeholders. There is no doubt he will provide highly valuable input to our Q&A discussion,” Mr Maguire said.

Trucking Australia 2020 will also see a series of Smart Business Seminars delivered by the Queensland Trucking Association, providing critical information on trending industry topics to enable businesses to operate more efficiently, productively and profitably including managing critical incidents, traineeships, and getting businesses ready for technology.

For the first time, delegates will gain an insight into Healthy Heads in Trucks and Sheds, an exciting industry development in the mental health and wellbeing space. Delegates will also have an opportunity to work collaboratively to contribute to an industry-specific mental health and wellbeing strategy and the services that will be offered.

“Plus, we’ll reveal the story behind SafeT360, exploring the industry’s new face of road safety education and the journey that led us there,” Mr Maguire said.

“This session will share intriguing insights from our focus group research, as well as early feedback from the SafeT360 target audience,” he said.