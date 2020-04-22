NHVR servo map proves popular

The NHVR launched a new online tool that maps service centres, truck stops and roadhouses that remain open for heavy vehicle drivers.

THE National Heavy Vehicle Regulator’s service centre map is proving popular, having been utilised by more than 600 people a day since it was launched on April 9.

NHVR chief executive officer Sal Petroccitto said the map displayed service centres that were still open and providing facilities to truck drivers as they continue to deliver essential supplies across the country.

“There have now been over 6500 individual views of the map since we launched earlier this month,” Mr Petroccitto said.

“Now more than ever it’s critical that our truck drivers know they are able to access the services they need to do their jobs safely and keep shelves full across Australia.

“We are working with retailers and drivers who are continually providing information to update the map as service centres come online across the country.

“I would particularly like to thank the service centres for remaining open to support drivers who I know are grateful to have somewhere clean to stop, get a feed and have a rest.”

There are currently 420 service centres and roadhouses listed on the map, which is also available as a layer on the NHVR’s Route Planner.

This allows drivers to access information about truck stops and rest stops on the same map as they use to plot their journey.

If you have been out on the roads and have seen a business that isn’t listed on the map please get in touch via email digital@nhvr.gov.au or Facebook Messenger at m.me/nhvrofficial

