Second coming for NHVR's Gap Assessment Tool
News

NHVR revamp online safety tool

7th May 2020 9:05 AM

A modern online safety assessment tool has been revamped to assist heavy vehicle operators to identify gaps in their safety systems.

Queensland Transport and Main Road Minister Mark Bailey said the NHVR’s Gap Assessment Tool had been simplified and upgraded to assist operators to examine their current systems against known risks and recognised best practice.

“Heavy vehicle operators tell us they want a quick and easy tool to assess their business’s safety compliance with their Chain of Responsibility obligations,” Mr Bailey said.

“No more than ever we want the entire supply chain working together to assist drivers to operate safely and efficiently.

NHVR chief executive officer Sal Petroccitto said the relaunched Gap Assessment Tool included a number of new features, including:

  • New bus-specific version to provided targeted guidance for the bus industry
  • Simplified recommendations which link to NVHR resources, website information, and external material such as the Load Restraint Guide and the Master Industry Code of Practice
  • Links to relevant National Heavy Vehicle Accreditation Scheme material
  • New easier-to-read format
  • Links to quick briefs and relevant sections of Heavy Vehicle National Law.

“The Tool includes a number of relevant questions which can be completed in less than 15 minutes and has been updated to link to the additional support information such as the NHVR’s Safety Management System material and the Master Industry Code of Practice,” he said.

“The updated tool replaced the original version which was launched in 2017 and used more than 20,000 times to support major changes to Chain of Responsibility laws which were introduced in October 2018.”

To use the updated tool go here.

