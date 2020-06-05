Menu
NHVR safety and compliance officer John Meagher offers his tips on work diaries.
NHVR officer’s top three tips for filling out work diaries

5th Jun 2020 1:48 PM

DRIVER fatigue is a major hazard for the transport industry, with fatigue and distraction a major cause of single heavy vehicle crashes, says the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator.

As work diaries are an important tool to ensure driver fatigue is being managed, NHVR safety and compliance officer John Meagher shared his tips on making sure they were filled out correctly.

He shared the three most common mistakes officers find in work diaries that could result in an infringement.

“Tip one – always fill in your driver’s base and record location in the front of your work diary,” he said.

“It must always be filled in and usually only changes when you change employers.”

Mr Meagher said his second tip was to make sure that you always hand in the yellow duplicates to your record keeper within 21 days of the date recorded.

“Even if you’re self-employed you must remove them out of the book and store them in the nominated address in the front of your book.”

Mr Meagher said the final tip was to make sure there weren’t any simple mistakes when you’ve filled out a page.

“Just take 30 seconds before you sign off on the page to check and see if the information is correct.”

Mr Meagher said if any drivers had questions they needed answering, to not hesitate to ask an officer when they saw one.

“We’ll be more than happy to have a chat and help you out,” he said.

Visit www.nhvr.gov.au/fatigue for more information.

