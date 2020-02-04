NHVR officers lending hand to hay runners

The NHVR is doing its bit to help the hay runners.

NHVR staff across Victoria and South Australia have been doing their part for the bushfire relief effort with officers assisting to get hay to isolated, bushfire-effected areas.

Director Southern Region (Operations) Paul Simionato said that staff in Victoria and South Australia had stepped up to help out wherever they could.

“The NHVR was approached by the Victoria Police to assist with road traffic management, escort activities and traffic control,” Mr Simionato said.

“The team was deployed to Bairnsdale, a community that has been significantly impacted by the fires, to support heavy vehicle movements in the area.

“In one of the biggest operations, NHVR staff and VicPol successfully escorted a 35 hay truck convoy from Bairnsdale to Gelantipy, over more than three hours.

“This escort was put together at the last minute and successfully executed hassle and incident free.”

NHVR will continue to assist VicPol where needed, having received an overwhelmingly positive response from the local community.

“Staff in South Australia have also been busy, with our officers supporting the organisers of the Harvey Hay Run, fielding questions around heavy vehicle compliance and work diaries and supporting them to get the proper arrangements in place,” Paul said.

“Our officers visited the group of 11 road trains and three support vehicles, to answer any further concerns, audit work diaries, provide education and check vehicles were in a roadworthy state.

“Fortunately, no major safety issues were identified and they were able to deal with a few minor (marker plates, number plate placement and not approved side lights) issues and the group was very receptive and thankful for the help and assistance.

“There was a very commendable effort by staff in SA who worked tirelessly to support the reopening of the SA and WA border when the Eyre Highway was cut for several days.

“I am very proud of the achievements and commitment from all our staff, as well as the compassion and generosity of spirit demonstrated by the industry, over the last few weeks, all with a positive attitude under very tough conditions.”

The latest Bushfire Recovery information from the NHVR can be found on our website.