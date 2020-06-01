NHVR now processing NSW OSOM permits

The National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) is now processing all Class 1 Oversize and Overmass (OSOM) permit applications for NSW.

NHVR CEO Sal Petroccitto said the NHVR had been working closely with Transport for NSW, NSW local councils and the heavy vehicle industry to finalise the transfer of OSOM permit processing.

“All heavy vehicle operators requiring an access permit to travel in NSW now have a single point of contact through the NHVR Portal on the entire route, including state, territory and local council roads,” Mr Petroccitto said.

Transport for NSW’s Executive Director Freight Susie Mackay said the current heavy vehicle permits issued in NSW will remain valid until the permit’s expiry date, unless amended or renewed by the NHVR.

“The return of delegation is a critical step in progressing the efficient management of access in NSW by providing a centrally managed process through the online NHVR Portal,” Ms Mackay said.

Mr Petroccitto said operators should also check out the recently released Multi-State Class 1 Load Carrying Vehicles Dimension and Mass Exemption Notices which increased mass for the OSOM network in NSW up to 115 tonnes and the width has been increased up to five metres.

“Before submitting your application, please check you actually require a permit, as you may be able to operate under a notice or approved network,” he said.

Information about notices and approved networks is available on the NHVR website

The NHVR Portal can be accessed here.