NHVR lifts restrictions on essential freight permits

The changes brought freight movements using permits into line with recent legislation introduced by state governments

The changes brought freight movements using permits into line with recent legislation introduced by state governments

THE NHVR has agreed to waive restrictions on all curfew permits, except those related to safety and access, to move general freight and grocery deliveries as part of the national response to coronavirus (COVID-19).

NHVR chief executive officer Sal Petroccitto said the changes brought freight movements using permits into line with recent legislation introduced by state governments to reduce the impact of curfews or parking around distribution centres and local supermarkets.

"B Doubles or PBS vehicles carrying general freight to distribution centres or retail outlets may have travel conditions listed in permits or notices based on safety, access or amenity concerns," Mr Petroccitto said.

"Officers have been advised that amenity-related restriction will not apply over the next three months, to support the movement of freight.

"Drivers and operators will still need to adhere to the safety and access related conditions of each permit."

Officers have also been advised to apply discretion to heavy vehicles which may be parked near distribution centres and supermarkets, unless the heavy vehicle is posing a safety risk.

South Australian Police's Assistant Commissioner Ian Parrott welcomed the changes.

"It's important that we continue to work with the heavy vehicle industry to reduce stress and maintain safety for this section of the supply chain, which is under pressure due to the national response to coronavirus," Assistant Commissioner Parrott said.

The arrangements are for all NHVR participating jurisdictions and will be reviewed on 19 June 2020.